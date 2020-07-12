Advertisement

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

The Kansas COVID workgroup for kids released recommendations on how to bring Kansas students back to school safely. The guidelines were also endorsed by the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parents are eager to send their children back to school this fall, but worried about whether their children will be able to wear their masks all day, among other things.

"Yeah it scares me if they have to wear a mask or not but I need him to go back to school," parent Natasha Doneff-Jimenez said. "I would rather him go to school physically with the precautions rather than him staying home."

The Kansas State Board won’t release their guidelines until next week, but the work group’s recommendations included face masks for everyone 12 and older, including staff, distancing desks three to six feet apart and lunch in classrooms.

Pediatric health organizations endorsed all these suggestions.

"We've had them wear masks in different places and it's a challenge to keep them on them and wear them right. So I don't know how much good that's going to do," parent Kameron Walker said.

Other suggestions from the group included stretching the holiday break from Thanksgiving to Jan. 11, limiting non-essential visitors and staggered drop-off an pick-up times.

