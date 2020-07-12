Advertisement

Storms and heat for the next week

Highs will get back in the 90s on Monday in Kansas.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storm chances and the summertime heat will continue through the next week.

Isolated storms will move into western Kansas, especially the northwest, Sunday night. A few of these could be severe, with large hail (up to 3″ in diameter) and damaging wind gusts (up to 80 mph). These storms will come to an end around midnight as they move to the southeast. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

Monday, highs will reach the low 90s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 90s for the west. There is another chance for storms Monday, starting in western Kansas in the late afternoon. Once again, a few of these storms could be severe with the main threats being large hail and high wind gusts. These storms will move to the east, into central Kansas after midnight. They are not expected to be severe when they move into the central part of the state.

This pattern will continue through Thursday. We’ll have evening storms in the west, moving into central Kansas late overnight into early the next morning Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and again on Thursday night. Highs will be in the mid-90s for most of the state, but it will be cooler, in the 80s, for the northwest thanks to a cold front.

A dry pattern will set up through the rest of the week and into next weekend with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Storms possible late. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with late overnight storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 96.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy, isolated storms after midnight.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 72 Morning storms then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

