6 staff members in Heartspring’s residential school test positive for COVID-19, some services to temporarily close

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Heartspring’s residential school.

On July 7, close contacts of the initial positive case were notified, and then another five employees were tested, per the organization’s requirements, according to a release.

Due to the positive cases in the residential school, Heartspring’s Pediatric and Autism Services are temporarily closed until further notice. All Heartspring staff will be tested for COVID-19 during the shutdown, although the organization said they believe the staff at the residential school weren’t in contact with outpatient clients or staff.

“While we have followed highly restrictive measures, we were unable to prevent against staff becoming infected while in the community and unknowingly bringing the virus to Heartspring,” said Heartspring President and CEO Karina Forrest-Perkins in a release. “Because we have a significant number of employees currently in quarantine, we anticipate more cases will emerge over the coming days.”

