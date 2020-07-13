Advertisement

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

‘The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community’
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN/Gray News) – No name change is planned for the Atlanta Braves as other professional sports teams have moved to drop racially insensitive names and logos.

“The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community,” a team statement said. “As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change.”

The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement done by fans at home games to root for the Braves.

The announcement comes as Washington said it was dropping the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo after 87 years as an NFL franchise.

Ahead of Washington’s decision, baseball’s Cleveland Indians said it was having “ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues,” a team tweet said.

“The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

