Goddard gives insight into how school could look in Wichita area

Students take part in CHAMPS Camp at Goddard's Apollo Elementary School.
Students take part in CHAMPS Camp at Goddard's Apollo Elementary School.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While it’s a given that school will have a different look when classes resume next month for the 2020-21 school year, many districts across Kansas are waiting for the official plan from the state board of education before implementing local plans to move forward.

Goddard is one local district giving some insight into how the upcoming school year could look for schools in the Wichita area outside of USD 259. At Goddard’s Apollo Elementary, administrators and teachers are testing the waters with a smaller number of students in a summer camp aimed to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

“I think it just gives us experience and maybe a heads up on what to expect when we do have more kids,” said CHAMPS Camp Site Coordinator Audrey Kirkman. “It gives us that confidence that we can do this in the fall. Our summer has gone so well that I think we’re more than ready for the fall after just seeing a little bit of the summer that we’ve been able to do.”

Apollo Elementary teacher Alex Rausch said those involved with the camp “are doing everything (they) can to keep each other safe while providing quality instruction and interactions, building positive relationships.

“I think we’re really trying our best to make it happen in a safe and positive way,” she said, looking ahead to the start of school next month.

Students are adapting by wearing masks and social distancing at CHAMPS Camp.

“If we don’t sit close together then we can all be healthy,” student Harlie Brown said.

Kirkman said social-distancing efforts include marked Xs on the floor of the lunchroom and seating few students per table. Specials including music aren’t happening at the CHAMPS Camp, but there is a limited P.E. where students can more easily maintain distance.

The Kansas Board of Education is set to release its final recommendations for the upcoming school year on Wednesday (July 15).

