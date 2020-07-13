Advertisement

Heating-up today, then severe storms - for some - tonight

Wichita Temperature Trend
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are starting the work week with a few thunderstorms, mainly across southern Kansas. Most, if not all, of the activity will fade away by sunrise or shortly after. Some of the storms may produce small hail and gusty wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Under mostly sunny skies, we will warm into the middle 90s this afternoon. Another batch of storms will ignite over NW Kansas this evening and move east impacting areas along and north of I-70 overnight. Some of the storms may be severe producing large hail and damaging wind.

Temperatures will trend up toward 100 degrees on Tuesday before a cold front sweeps through the state tomorrow night into Wednesday. Showers and storms are a safe bet Tuesday night and some of them may be severe. Behind the front, expect a cooler Wednesday in the lower 90s.

A stronger ridge of high pressure has plans on moving into the state later this week into the weekend. That should reduce the risk of rain (to almost nothing) and allow temperatures to climb into the triple digits.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. Low: 73.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 71. Becoming mostly sunny; cooler.

Thu: High: 98. Low: 76. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 103. Low: 77. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 104. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 102. Low: 76. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

