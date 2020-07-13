Kan. insurance commissioner alerts of improper charges for COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas insurance commissioner Monday issued a Consumer Alert about billing for COVID-19 testing.

“The Department’s Consumer Assistance Division recently became aware of situations where federal law was not being followed related to COVID-19 testing,” a news release from the Kansas Insurance Department said.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said it’s up to providers and health insurers to make sure claims are processed correctly.

“Kansans should pay special attention to any charges related

to COVID-19 testing to ensure they are not improper. If you have been tested for COVID-19 and have questions about charges, please contact the Department for assistance,” Schmidt said.

The insurance department said federal law requires COVID-19 testing without cost-sharing. This includes deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance requirements or prior authorization of other medical-management requirements. This means most consumers shouldn’t be billed a separate provider or facility fee for receiving a COVID-19 diagnostic test, the insurance department said.

If you’ve been tested for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Insurance said you should closely review explanation-of-benefit statements form your insurer to make sure you don’t have a cost-sharing responsibility for the diagnostic test.

The Kansas Insurance Department has a Consumer Assistance Hotline, 785-296-7829 or 800-432-2484 to assist consumers who believe they were subject to an improper charge. If this applies to you, you can also contact the insurance department via email at kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov or through the department’s website.

