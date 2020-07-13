Kansas Masonic Home says ‘small number’ of staff positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Masonic Home announced in a release Monday that a “small number” of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

KMH did not give exact numbers, but reported that the staff members were asymptomatic.

Those that were in contact with staff members who tested positive will quarantine to limit further exposure, the release said.

All residents and staff with immediate exposure to those who tested positive will be tested.

