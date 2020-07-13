Kansas News Digest

Hello!

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS STATE FAIR

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board voted Monday to cancel this year’s fair amid the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 160 words.

FEDERAL EXECUTION - VICTIM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago have been some of the most vocal objectors to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee’s have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, is slated to die Monday, but legal wrangling has the plan on hold.

— KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE — A man has died and woman has been injured in an overnight shooting at Longview Lake in southern Kansas City, sheriff’s officials said.

