Sedgwick County sees another daily high of COVID-19 cases while hospital beds fill up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County saw an almost 17% increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while the state saw an almost 8% increase.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 2,156 cases Monday afternoon, up from 1,844 on Friday, another daily high. 1,245 of those cases are active.

Wichita’s mayor and health officials raised the alarm Monday morning on hospitalizations in the city. The county now only has eight ICU beds available for patients with COVID-19. 27 ICU beds are currently in use. There are 54 hospitalizations in the county, 43 patients under investigation for the virus.

The state is reporting a total of 20,058 cases and 288 deaths, up four from Friday. Almost 14% of tests for the state are coming back positive while the county is at 10%

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.