NJCAA announces plan that moves most fall sports to spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The governing body overseeing collegiate sports at the junior college level on Monday released details of a plan for the 2020-21 academic year that includes a shift of fall sports (including football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball) to the spring.

With football, practices would start at the beginning of March with competition starting March 25, 2021. There would be a maximum of eight games through May 22 with the NJCAA Football Championship set for June 3. The NJCAA said, “discussion of any additional bowl games will take place in the future.”

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

The NJCAA said its cross country championships for all three divisions and half-marathon championships will remain in the fall, as will NJCAA Division II women’s tennis.

The plan calls for most winter sports to start in January with championships moving from March to April. Spring sorts remain mostly intact, schedule-wise, with minor adjustments to dates, the NJCAA said.

