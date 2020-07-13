Advertisement

NJCAA announces plan that moves most fall sports to spring

Hutchinson Community College football from Fall 2019.
Hutchinson Community College football from Fall 2019.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The governing body overseeing collegiate sports at the junior college level on Monday released details of a plan for the 2020-21 academic year that includes a shift of fall sports (including football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball) to the spring.

With football, practices would start at the beginning of March with competition starting March 25, 2021. There would be a maximum of eight games through May 22 with the NJCAA Football Championship set for June 3. The NJCAA said, “discussion of any additional bowl games will take place in the future.”

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”

The NJCAA said its cross country championships for all three divisions and half-marathon championships will remain in the fall, as will NJCAA Division II women’s tennis.

The plan calls for most winter sports to start in January with championships moving from March to April. Spring sorts remain mostly intact, schedule-wise, with minor adjustments to dates, the NJCAA said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wichita State, K-State to revive rivalry this season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
The two schools have agreed to a four-game series with a charity exhibition game this October.

Sports

Royals announce new 60-game schedule

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
The Royals released a revised 2020 schedule of games.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

College

Kansas Football suspends voluntary workouts as COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
Of the 16 positive student-athletes, but 12 of them come from the football program. There was only one case within the program on June 20.

Latest News

News

K-State football players return to workouts after university responds to racism concerns on campus

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
In a statement shared by quarterback Skylar Thompson, the Kansas State University football team said it plans to return to team workouts, ending a boycott that was in response to concerns about racism on campus brought to the surface by a student’s tweet that made light of George Floyd’s death.

Sports

Great Bend discontinues free athletic physicals due to COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, free athletic physicals will not be available this year for Great Bend Middle School and Great Bend High School students.

Sports

K-State football team doubles down on demands following student's tweet

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
Senior defensive backs D.J. Render, Jonathan Alexander and Walter Neil, as well as sophomore wide receiver Malik Knowles are among some of the players threatening to boycott the program.

Sports

Summer plans at Riverfront Stadium expected within next couple weeks

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
As Major League Baseball announced this week, the plan for a shorter 60-game season; Wichita Wind Surge managers say they’re excited baseball is starting to return.

Sports

Oklahoma soccer club to play ‘This Land Is Your Land’ instead of national anthem before games

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
An Oklahoma soccer team has announced it will no longer play the national anthem before its games.

Sports

What will high school sports look like this fall?

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT
If given the go ahead by local health officials, the start of fall practice will be Aug. 17, but summer practices have also already started.