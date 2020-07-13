Parents turning to homeschooling options due to coronavirus concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty percent of Kindergarten through 12th grade parents say they would be likely to pursue at-home learning options instead of sending their kids back to school in the fall, according to a nationwide USA Today poll.

Questions surrounding what public school will look like in the fall, on top of current COVID-19 concerns, have a lot of parents considering the switch over to homeschooling.

“I have several friends asking me to sit down with them and kind of share my experience with them,” Homeschool parent Jae Davis said.

Davis has been homeschooling her kids for 14 years -- using classic homeschool methods, virtual schooling programs, as well as hybrid schools.

“My husband and I loved public school, my parents were public school teachers so when I was faced with the reality of homeschooling my children, it was scary,” said Davis.

Chelsea Bradshaw, an administrator of the ‘Wichita Homeschool’ Facebook group said:

“We are seeing a definitive increase in member requests and there have been many inquiries into online options such as Andover eCademy. However we are also seeing many people working towards independent home education. We have seen many parents diving in and researching their options.”

“I would say uncertainty has a lot to do with that,” said Davis. “People want to know for certain what their child is going to be getting. It’s important for them to know and have a little bit of say and control in a place in history when we don’t have a lot of control in what’s going on.”

Several homeschooling services around Wichita say they’ve noticed more parents looking for alternatives to traditional brick and mortar teaching.

