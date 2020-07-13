Advertisement

Parents turning to homeschooling options due to coronavirus concerns

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty percent of Kindergarten through 12th grade parents say they would be likely to pursue at-home learning options instead of sending their kids back to school in the fall, according to a nationwide USA Today poll.

Questions surrounding what public school will look like in the fall, on top of current COVID-19 concerns, have a lot of parents considering the switch over to homeschooling.

“I have several friends asking me to sit down with them and kind of share my experience with them,” Homeschool parent Jae Davis said.

Davis has been homeschooling her kids for 14 years -- using classic homeschool methods, virtual schooling programs, as well as hybrid schools.

“My husband and I loved public school, my parents were public school teachers so when I was faced with the reality of homeschooling my children, it was scary,” said Davis.

Chelsea Bradshaw, an administrator of the ‘Wichita Homeschool’ Facebook group said:

“We are seeing a definitive increase in member requests and there have been many inquiries into online options such as Andover eCademy. However we are also seeing many people working towards independent home education. We have seen many parents diving in and researching their options.”

“I would say uncertainty has a lot to do with that,” said Davis. “People want to know for certain what their child is going to be getting. It’s important for them to know and have a little bit of say and control in a place in history when we don’t have a lot of control in what’s going on.”

Several homeschooling services around Wichita say they’ve noticed more parents looking for alternatives to traditional brick and mortar teaching.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas State Fair decision could serve as a double-edge sword

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The Kansas State Fair Board is expected to vote Monday on whether to hold the 2020 Kansas State Fair.

News

Parents turning to homeschooling options due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

State Fair Decision Monday- clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Fair Board to decide Monday on the fate of the 2020 Kansas State Fair.

News

Sterling under Boil Water Advisory

Updated: 4 hours ago
The advisory will remain in effect until conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, according to a release.

Latest News

News

Marine veteran running across America for veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Funeral services held for Savannah Schneider

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two weeks ago, police announced that Schneider’s death was not a homicide after her body was found in a field in Haysville last month.

News

Funeral services held for Savannah Schneider

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Storms and heat for the next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The heat and storm chances will continue into the work week.

News

Run Russell Run: Marine veteran running across the country to raise money for veterans

Updated: 7 hours ago
Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.

News

Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

Updated: 8 hours ago
It may be the middle of summer, but in the midst of COVID-19, Norm’s, a non-profit coffee bar, decided the Christmas spirit is needed now more than ever.