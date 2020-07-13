Advertisement

Wichita mayor says hospitals can reach capacity in coming weeks, hospitals struggling with staffing shortages

Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.
Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple tweeted that Wichita hospitals will reach capacity in two to three weeks.

The mayor said that leadership for Wichita hospitals told him in a phone call that admitted COVID-19 patients are at an all-time high.

At the current rate, he said, Wichita hospitals will reach capacity in two to three weeks, and could be sooner if there’s a bump due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Wesley CEO Bill Voloch said Friday that beds were not full yet, but filling up fast. Voloch also said they were seeing the highest amount of COVID-19 patients that they had seen so far.

"I'm concerned we are going to run out of hospital beds, run out of staff to take care of these patients," Voloch said.

Voloch also said that most cases were due to community spread, a shift from earlier in the pandemic.

“We did an analysis as to who is getting [COVID-19] and about half of our patients were over 65, and half were under 65,” Voloch said. “We had one patient that was 30, actually. It’s definitely changed over the last several months. It’s not just the nursing homes anymore, it’s just regular community spread.”

Hospitals are also worried about staffing shortages as more of their staff members are exposed or contracting the virus.

Last week, Voloch said that 20 nurses have had to stay home in recent weeks because of possible COVID-19 exposure – only four of those exposures were from the hospital.

"Just like everyone else, we don't want to be where New York or Italy other places were," Voloch said.

On Monday, the state is reporting that there were 1,343 hospitalizations statewide.

