Wichita Public Schools: Time to have conversation to change North High mascot

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools announced on social media Monday that the district and the USD 259 Board of Education agree “it’s time to have a community conversation to change the North High Mascot.” Wichita North is the lone Wichita-area school with the nickname “Redskins,” but it is not the lone high school in Kansas with the mascot.

Liberal and Little River high schools are also called “the Redskins.” Smith Center shares a similarly-named mascot, “the Redmen.” For now, the focus of a possible change is directed at Wichita North, part of Wichita’s school district for more than 90 years.

Wichita Public Schools announced Monday that the school board will hold its first public discussion on the topic on July 30, “with a plan developed for community engagement to follow.”

The possible change at the local high school level follows a national decision to change the Washington Redskins mascot in the NFL. The team on Monday officially retired its controversial name, as well as its logo.

In a statement, the franchise said, owner “Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

Back at the high school level in Kansas, last week, Eyewitness News reported about a petition to change the “Indians’ mascot for Hays High School. The petition claims the mascot is offensive and racist. In Hays, a sophomore at the high school responded with his own petition to protect the mascot, keeping the name from changing.

As of last week, Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson said the Hays Board of Education hadn’t yet had a conversation about the issue.

