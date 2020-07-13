Advertisement

Wichita school district finalizing work toward reopening plan

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School District is a week out from announcing its formal plan to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. As they consider the best practices for effective teaching and safety, district leaders discussed and accepted feedback on a number of topics Monday that includes disinfecting, building improvements, and visitor management.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education met Monday and had several questions for administrators and staff.

Among questions from USD 259 school board members were how to handle items like backpacks, books, and coats, brought to school from students’ homes and possibly contaminated, and how cleaning will be implemented if classes are staggered.

“Each model we have, whether it’s virtual versus remote, or in school, all are going to have separate cleaning protocols,” USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said.

Protocols include having hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for all classrooms, offices and common spaces for the year, frequent cleaning of high-touch points that include door handles and light switches, water bottle filling stations at all schools and special attention to contact tracing.

“Upon scanning in, all visitors will designate the place they’re going in at the school,” USD 259 Safety Director Terri Moses said. “Right now, when you go to a school, you just walk in, give us your fob so we know you’re in the building. Now, we’re going to slow down a little bit and ask you where you’re going.”

Dr. Thompson said the community can also help the district n the transition back to school.

“One month from (Monday, July 13), our adopted school calendar has the 2021 year beginning, that’s four and one-half weeks away, and for us to have the safest possible chance in the environment of coming back in August, I implore you to wear a maks,” she said. “Wash your hands and continue practicing social distancing.”

The Wichita school district’s final plans for reopening will be released next Monday (July 20). This follows the state board of education’s final recommendations for schools to reopen, expected Wednesday (July 15).

