Motorcyclist killed in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update, 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020) Wichita police on the scene of Monday night’s crash near West Stackman Drive and Museum Boulevard in the city’s Riverside neighborhood confirm the motorcyclist involved in the crash died from their injuries.

One person was critically injured in a Monday night motorcycle crash in the Riverside neighborhood area of Wichita.

The emergency call came in a little before 10 p.m. from West Stackman Drive and Museum Boulevard. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather information on what happened.

