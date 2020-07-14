Advertisement

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (Gray News) - As the debate over schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic continues, two teachers from Arizona, who shared a summer classroom and contracted the virus, along with a colleague who died from it, are warning that reopening could have dangerous consequences.

Kimberly Chavez Lopez Byrd, a 61-year-old teacher from Arizona, died June 26 after fighting coronavirus in the hospital for less than two weeks. She shared a classroom with two other teachers during the summer at the Hayden Winkelman School District in Gila County.

“She was very supportive. She was what I would call a giver: a giver of knowledge, a giver of kindness,” said Jena Martinez, one of the teachers who shared the classroom with Byrd.

Kimberly Chavez Lopez Byrd, a 61-year-old teacher from Arizona, died June 26 after fighting coronavirus in the hospital for less than two weeks.
Kimberly Chavez Lopez Byrd, a 61-year-old teacher from Arizona, died June 26 after fighting coronavirus in the hospital for less than two weeks.(Source: Jesse Byrd Sr/CNN)

School officials say Kimberly Byrd, Martinez and the third teacher who shared the room, Angela Skillings, all wore gloves and masks and used hand sanitizer, but all three contracted COVID-19.

“My main thing is if we can’t stay safe, how are our students going to stay safe?” Skillings said.

Kimberly Byrd had worked in the district for 38 years. She was prone to sinus infections and had asthma, diabetes and lupus. She died just short of her 24th wedding anniversary with husband Jesse Byrd Sr.

“We just prayed for a miracle. We put her in God’s hands, and we said either he’s gonna work a miracle in her and save her or he’s gonna take her home,” Jesse Byrd told CNN. “She didn’t make it... It’s been devastating for us here in our home.”

Jesse Byrd says days after his wife entered the hospital, he, his daughter, son, daughter-in-law, 4-year-old granddaughter and several other relatives contracted COVID-19.

In addition, Martinez and Skillings are still struggling from the virus’ effects with fatigue and coughing.

The situation is a startling example of the risks of returning to school, as the virus resurges across the United States. While the American Academy of Pediatrics supports in-person learning, the American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can do so safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released public guidelines for reopening, which would require big changes for most schools.

Mask-wearing would be strongly encouraged for adult staff and students except the youngest. Desks would be distanced 6 feet apart, and group activities would be canceled. Staggered arrival and dismissal times, outdoor classes, and keeping kids in the same classroom all day are other options.

“We simply just don’t have the space, the flexibility, the time, the funding to be able to make that a reality and to be able to put our staff and students’ safety at the forefront of our decisions,” said Stephanie Gounder, principal of a charter school in Houston.

President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are pushing to have schools reopen in the fall, as part of a broader effort by the administration to continue reopening the economy.

“Kids need to be in school. They need to be learning. They need to be moving ahead. We cannot be paralyzed and not allow that or not be intent on that happening,” DeVos said.

Last week, Trump and DeVos scoffed at the hybrid approach being considered by many jurisdictions — with students attending on staggered days to ensure social distancing. At the time, Trump threatened to cut funds to schools that don’t fully reopen.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Some states reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases keep rising

Updated: moments ago
|
Research published this week in the Journal of Adolescent Health says roughly a third of 18- to 25-year-olds are at risk of severe problems from COVID-19.

National

California governor order bars, restaurants, movie theaters to close as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
The decision comes after 19 states posted their highest seven-day average for new cases on Sunday.

National

Naya Rivera's body found after 6 days of searching California lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top.

National

Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
The decision to move forward with the execution during a global health pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 people in the United States and is ravaging prisons nationwide, drew scrutiny from civil rights groups.

Latest News

National

Fans vow to support Washington football team, even with name change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The team, which was named the "Redskins," had been under pressure for years to remove the name, which many see as an ethnic slur.

National Politics

US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

National

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Best known for his expertise in robots and electronics, Imahara co-hosted more than 200 episodes of "Mythbusters."

News

Andover among districts working toward reopening plan as unknowns remain

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Doctors fear Wichita hospitals could reach full capacity

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

College, prep sports representatives prepare for changes due to COVID-19.mp4

Updated: 4 hours ago