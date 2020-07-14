3 injured, including child after chase ends in crash near Cheney

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A chase in Sedgwick County Tuesday afternoon ended in a three-vehicle crash near Cheney.

The Times-Sentinel reports the chase started about 2:30 p.m. and the crash ending it happened about 15 minutes later at 15th Street and 359th West. The newspaper reports a pickup, an SUV and “a law enforcement vehicle” were involved in the crash.

Our news partners with KFDI report Cheney police were chasing a pickup reported stolen out of Kingman. The child injured in the crash was a passenger in the truck, police said. Officers arrested the truck’s driver.

Other departments involved in the chase included the Goddard Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism also responded to the scene, as did Cheney Fire and Rescue and Sedgwick County EMS.

