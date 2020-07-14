Andover among districts working toward reopening plan as unknowns remain

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - With just two days until Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces recommendations for schools to reopen next month, many districts continue to meet and discuss their individual plans.

Among Wichita area districts trying to develop plans for reopening while waiting for direction from the state is the Andover school district where the school board continued its reopening discussion Monday night.

Through a survey, Andover School Board President Josh Wells said a majority of parents said they wan their children in a normal school environment. Of more than 2,500 parents surveyed, Wells said 82 percent want the return to normal, but also a safe return.

“A majority of them said through the survey, ‘we want our kids to go back to school, but we want to know within reason to make sure our students are safe, so we are communicating that and working through those details. A lot of that is unknown and will be unknown until the state board of education acts later this week,” Wells said.

The survey in the Andover school district found that 5 percent of parents say it’s unlikely or very unlikely they’ll send their children back to school. Thirteen percent are unsure.

As it finalizes its plans the district says it will take precautions like reducing the number of students in a classroom, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and enhanced cleaning. Even with this planned precautions, there’s a lot to figure out.

“It’s going to take some grace, some understanding, and some humility to make sure we are all on the same page and understanding we’re all focused on what’s best for our children and our communities,” Wells said.

The Andover school district said for families not comfortable sending their kids back to school, the eCademy option is a virtual-learning opportunity for all Andover students with a one-year commitment. The district said the goal is for all students to attend school at the same time, but it is prepared to pivot to blended learning where students who have to quarantine can learn from home with Google classrooms and other platforms.

“We want to make sure that we are not creating more problems. We want to make sure we are continuing education as best we can and following guidelines of state and local officials,” Wells said.

