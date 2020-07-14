Advertisement

Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension

Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program. Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

