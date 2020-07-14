Cold front arrives Tuesday - more storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as rain and thunder fades early Tuesday, hotter weather is expected ahead of an approaching cold front. It is a front that will bring temperatures back down statewide on Wednesday and provide some more thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures will start out in the 60s and 70s early Tuesday and because of the slowing moving front, there will be a range in the numbers for the afternoon. Northwest Kansas may only be in the 80s, while central and eastern Kansas should see another day of mid and upper 90s.

Chances for thunderstorms will increase Tuesday evening and a few storms could produce some locally gusty winds to 60 mph. Some rain will be heavy in spots.

A break in the heat is likely statewide on Wednesday, but late in the week, temperatures will heat back up dramatically. Highs will be at or near 100 for much of the state by Friday and the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 72.

Wed: High: 92 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 73 AM storm chance, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 75 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 77 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 78 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

