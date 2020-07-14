Advertisement

Harvey, Reno counties mandate masks in public

Saline County makes masks mandatory
Saline County makes masks mandatory(mgn)
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey and Reno counties are now requiring people to wear masks when they go out in public.

Reno County commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind their override of Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52 mandating masks in public spaces. The executive order is now in effect in all of Reno County.

A similar order takes effect in Harvey County at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday after a unanimous vote from commissioners. People there will be required to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained at all times.

The order does allow some exemptions, such as children 5 years old and younger, individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing, and individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents the person from wearing a face cover.

The order will be in effect in Harvey County through Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m., though it may be re-evaluated before then.

The order does not include criminal or financial penalties.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

Coronavirus

Harvey, Saline counties confirm third COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Harvey County Health Department confirmed the death of a resident attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 3 hours ago
The American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can safely provide in-person learning for students in the fall.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts of "lying."

National

Global vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Updated: 4 hours ago
Activists warn that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first.

Coronavirus

California shuts businesses down again as coronavirus cases surge in several states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
States are dealing with massive spikes in coronavirus cases from sea to shining sea.

National

Some states reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases keep rising

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Research published this week in the Journal of Adolescent Health says roughly a third of 18- to 25-year-olds are at risk of severe problems from COVID-19.

National

California governor order bars, restaurants, movie theaters to close as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The decision comes after 19 states posted their highest seven-day average for new cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.