Harvey, Reno counties mandate masks in public

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey and Reno counties are now requiring people to wear masks when they go out in public.

Reno County commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind their override of Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52 mandating masks in public spaces. The executive order is now in effect in all of Reno County.

A similar order takes effect in Harvey County at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday after a unanimous vote from commissioners. People there will be required to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in any indoor or outdoor public space where social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained at all times.

The order does allow some exemptions, such as children 5 years old and younger, individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing, and individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents the person from wearing a face cover.

The order will be in effect in Harvey County through Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m., though it may be re-evaluated before then.

The order does not include criminal or financial penalties.

