Harvey, Saline counties confirm third COVID-19 deaths

Corornavirus deaths
Corornavirus deaths(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department and the Saline County Health Department both confirmed the third COVID-19-related death in their counties.

Harvey County said its resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19. He died Saturday. The two previous deaths included a woman in her 30s who died April 9, her cause of death was defined as acute leukemia, and a woman in her 50s died who April 6. She was determined probable for COVID-19 because the case met clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but was negative in nasal swab testing for an active COVID-19 virus.

Saline County said it was notified of an additional death over the weekend. There are 26 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. The total for the county is now 241, with 168 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department, 70 that have recovered, and 3 deaths.

The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 including:

• A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 20s. This case is under investigation.

• A female in her 20s. She is a close contact of a known active case.

• A female between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.

• A female between 10-and-19 years old. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 60s. He is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 60s. This case is under investigation.

• A male in his 50s. He is a close contact of a known active case. He has already met recovery criteria.

• A male in his 40s. He is a close contact of a known active case.

• A male in his 30s. He is a close contact of a known active case.

• A male in his 20s. He is a close contact of a known active case.

• A male between 10-and-19 years old. His source of exposure is unknown.

Thirteen of the individuals are in home isolation.

To date, Harvey County has had 95 COVID-19 cases to date, including 91 confirmed and four probable cases. There are 41 known active cases in the county and two current hospitalizations. Harvey County has conducted 2,529 tests for COVID-19 tests.

