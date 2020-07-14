K-State students sue over online classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two students with Kansas State University are suing the school and the Kansas Board of Regents for canceling in-person classes.

They’ve filed a class-action lawsuit, which could apply to other students as well.

The lawsuit claims the students allege they “did not receive the benefit and services that they bargained for when they provided payment for tuition and fees” for the 2020 Spring semester at K-State.

The lawsuit says the university transitioned classes to online on March 16, 2020.

The students say the university was unable to provide in-person educational experiences, services and opportunities for around 58% of the Spring 2020 semester.

The average tuition for in-state residents is around $4,700 and just over $12,000 for out-of-state students.

The students seek a refund for the in-person class tuition they paid.

