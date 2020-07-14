Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes now GQ cover star

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the new cover star for the August edition of GQ Magazine. The story comes less than a week after the 24-year-old inked a deal that could put him in line for half a billion dollars over the next ten years.

In the issue, Mahomes addressed the current climate in America on racial injustices. He was born in Texas to a Black father and White mother but told GQ writer Clay Skipper he never experienced being the target of racism. He said he still stands with other Black NFL players and their push for the NFL’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m in the middle of negotiating my next contract, to hopefully be a Kansas City Chief for a long time, but I still thought this was important enough and this was something that had to be said. It wasn’t something I could sit back on and worry about my next contract, because I needed to use my platform to help. Sometimes it’s not about money. It’s not about fame. It’s about doing what’s right,” said Mahomes.

