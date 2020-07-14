Advertisement

Kansas governor visits Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly toured Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City on Tuesday to thank frontline agricultural workers for successfully maintaining the food supply chain and feeding the state, the nation, and the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate the team at Brookover for showing me their facility. Their work is a reminder that we can’t take for granted the role our farmers and ranchers play in feeding Kansas, our country, and the world,” Gov. Kelly said. “When most Americans go to the grocery store, they have no idea where their food comes from. Kansas farmers, ranchers, meat processing plant workers and other members of the agricultural community adapted quickly to the pandemic and have successfully maintained the food and agricultural supply chain. "

Mike Beam, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, also joined Tuesday’s tour.

“I’m impressed by the efficiency and safety of Brookover’s feeding operation,” Secretary Beam said. “I will continue to work with Governor Kelly and other agricultural institutions across the state to make sure that our farmers and ranchers here in Kansas have the tools they need to thrive now and for years to come.” 

Brookover Feed Yards, Inc., was established in 1951. The business has two commercial feed yard operations with a combined capacity of 80,000 head of cattle, and its operations are located within a 60-mile radius of five major meatpacking plants.

