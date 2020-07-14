Kansas News Digest

Hello!

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Kansas. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Kansas City Bureau at 800-852-4844 or apkansascity@ap.org.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORY:

FEDERAL EXECUTION-PURKEY

A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old woman is scheduled to be among the first three inmates executed as the federal government resumes the practice after 17 years. By Michael Tarm. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

WICHITA — The mayor of Wichita is warning that the city’s hospitals could hit capacity this month as the number of coronavirus patients surge. SENT: 200 words. May be updated.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLL WORKERS

WICHITA — The top election official in the Wichita area is begging people to volunteer to work the polls because many of the retirees who normally fill the jobs have decided to skip this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

IN BRIEF:

TOPEKA HOMICIDES — Police in Topeka are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened hours apart and resulted in three deaths.

CASINO LAYOFFS-BOYD GAMING — A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS:

BBA—ROYALS PREVIEW

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals could have viewed their youth as a detriment this season. Instead, it could mean crucial adaptability during the 60-game sprint to the playoffs. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. CT.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.