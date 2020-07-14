Advertisement

KBI, FBI part of joint investigation after explosives found in Logan County

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
LOGAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating after improvised explosive devices were found Monday (July 13) in Logan County.

At about 9:20 a.m. Monday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to request assistance after explosives were found on a rural Logan County property in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 83.

The KBI said a search warrant was executed for the area, and the KHP’s Hazardous Device Unit and the ATF are working to secure and render the explosives safe.”

The public needs to avoid the area.

The KBI said as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 785-671-3288.

