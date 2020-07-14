Norton school district requiring adults to wear masks, recommending students do the same

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As districts across Kansas work toward final reopening plans, the Norton school district Tuesday addressed part of its plan involving masks to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

“In preparation for the return to school, we are going to be requiring masks for adults in all district buildings,” a Facebook post on the Norton Community High School Principal’s Page said.

The Kansas Department of Education recommends students in seventh through 12th grades wear masks while in school buildings and “while riding in school vehicles.” It’s also recommended that students in pre-K through sixth grade wear masks in school vehicles.

“USD 211 will likely follow these recommendations as we develop our Back to School Plan. We want everyone to have the opportunity to get their masks, or their students’ masks for school so that we can ensure a safer environment when we come back this fall,” the post on the principal’s Facebook page said.

