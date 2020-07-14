Prepare for heat, overnight storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another stormy start to the day, mainly across central and eastern Kansas. However, like Monday morning, expect the rain to race out of the area by sunrise leaving us dry through this afternoon.

Temperatures will flirt with 100 degrees today before a cold front sweeps through the state tonight into Wednesday. Showers and storms are a safe bet, mainly between 7pm and 1am, and some may be severe. The primary concern is damaging wind followed by large hail and heavy rain.

In the wake of the storms, Wednesday will be less humid and much cooler across Kansas. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s are 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Do not get used to cooler conditions, because the heat begins to build on Thursday.

A stronger ridge of high pressure has plans on moving into the state later this week into the weekend. That should reduce the risk of rain (to almost nothing) and allow temperatures to climb into the triple digits.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SE/E 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; scattered storms late. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 73.

Thu: High: 95. Low: 75. Partly cloudy; isolated storms overnight.

Fri: High: 101. Low: 77. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Sat: High: 103. Low: 78. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: High: 101. Low: 77. More sun, wind, and heat.

Mon: High: 101. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

