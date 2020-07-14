Strong storms with heavy rain and wind into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that thunderstorms tracking east into the night will produce strong wind gusts that could cause some damage and heavy rains are likely, especially in central and southwest Kansas. Wind gusts could top 65 mph in some areas.

Storms will gradually weaken some once they arrive into central Kansas, and by early Wednesday, much of the severe threat should be over. A cold front will drop the temperatures into the 60s for central and western Kansas, but farther south, it will still be in the 70s. Highs will mainly be in the 80s Wednesday, but unfortunately the humidity won’t be going away.

Dry weather should continue Wednesday night with some passing clouds.

Temperatures will be warm again Thursday with sunshine mixed with clouds. A small threat of storms is possible Thursday morning and again later Thursday night.

We still expect a heat wave Friday - the weekend. Temperatures will be near 100 for much of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms after midnight. Wind: E/N 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds late. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 92 Becoming partly cloudy; a few overnight storms.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 77 Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 77 Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

