Most events with Sumner County fair canceled due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following similar action from Sedgwick County and news Monday that the Kansas State Fair is canceled, Sumner County Monday night announced it also is calling off most of the events planned for its fair due to COVID-19.

“Due to the increase in the spread of COVID-19, the loss of entertainment vendors, and the wish for the health and safety of our friends and neighbors, the Sumner County Fair Board, with regret, announces the cancellation of the majority of the 2020 Sumner County Fair events. The decision was not an easy one to make and was only done after careful consideration for all those involved,” a Facebook post announcing the decision said.

One part of the July 30-Aug. 2 fair that will go on is livestock shows. With the shows, Sumner County’s fair board said each species will be brought in at a specific time, shown, and then taken home. The shows will also be spaced out to allow for sanitation between them, and participants will be required to wear masks when showing animals.

The Junior Livestock Auction will be held as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. The sale will be based in the Caldwell Community building, but also available online, the county said. Annual Sumner County Fair buttons will also be available with prize drawings, as well as the annual medallion hunt.

The Sumner County Fair Board said the fair tabloid will come out this week with plans for the few fair events that will be held.

“The fair board appreciates those businesses and individuals that purchased advertising to make this publication possible and asks that everyone thank those people when you see them,” the board said. “Thank you for supporting the fair in the past, understanding our need to cancel most events this year, and planning to attend the 94th Sumner County Fair in 2021.”

