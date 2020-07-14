Advertisement

Textron announces layoffs in Wichita

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation laid off around 800 workers this morning (Tuesday, July 14). Most of those workers were employed at facilities in Wichita.

The company says it is adjusting to “evolving global economic uncertainty and existing market conditions.”

The layoffs included bargained employees.

The company also says there will be additional periodic furloughs in some functional areas throughout 2020.

We have heard from a number of Textron employees who say they saw several workers ushered out the door this morning.

