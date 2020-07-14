Vaccine trial for COVID-19 beginning in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you live in Sedgwick, Butler, or Harvey counties, you may qualify to volunteer for clinical trials to combat COVID-19.

Heartland Research is conducting one of the first clinical research studies for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

“Heartland Research Associates is growing its database of healthy volunteers who might be candidates for future studies which will be starting over the next 12 months,” the company said.

If you’re interested in participating, you can contact Heartland’s recruitment specialists at the numbers below.

Wichita East location: 316-689-6652

Wichita West location: 316-462-0420

Newton location: 316-283-0828

El Dorado location: 316-600-5127

You can learn more about the clinical trials and how to apply on Heartland’s website.

