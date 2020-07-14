Advertisement

Vaccine trial for COVID-19 beginning in Wichita area

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you live in Sedgwick, Butler, or Harvey counties, you may qualify to volunteer for clinical trials to combat COVID-19.

Heartland Research is conducting one of the first clinical research studies for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

“Heartland Research Associates is growing its database of healthy volunteers who might be candidates for future studies which will be starting over the next 12 months,” the company said.

If you’re interested in participating, you can contact Heartland’s recruitment specialists at the numbers below.

  • Wichita East location: 316-689-6652
  • Wichita West location: 316-462-0420
  • Newton location: 316-283-0828
  • El Dorado location: 316-600-5127

You can learn more about the clinical trials and how to apply on Heartland’s website.

