WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we're out at Tightwrapz, a screenprinting company here in Wichita! This week we're getting a look at a variety of different businesses that make face masks locally! If you're looking for a mask, we'll find out how you can get one and how they make them!

For more info on Tightwrapz visit https://tightwrapz.com

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.