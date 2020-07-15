A few showers/storms overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storm chances will be limited overnight, mainly to southwest Kansas. They are not expected to be severe and much of the heavier rain will take place to the south of Kansas. However, the chances for rain have not ended for the week just yet.

Thursday will start with some lingering clouds and low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. During the afternoon, as the sun returns highs will recover into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers or storms may move through parts of Kansas Thursday night as much warmer air begins to move toward the area. These storms are also not likely to be severe.

Friday heats up rather dramatically with highs closing in on 100 degrees. Saturday looks to be hot too with highs getting above 100. Chances for storms and some heat relief should return to Kansas early next week, although it’s not likely to last very long.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy; isolated storm chance late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 99 Becoming mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 77 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 77 Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storm chances

Wed: High: 95 Low: 73 Decreasing clouds.

