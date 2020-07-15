Advertisement

Cooler, less humid today - then a big-time warm-up

Cooler, less humid today.
Cooler, less humid today.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have another stormy start to the day, but like both Monday and Tuesday, the rain and thunder are on the way out. On the way in is a cooler and less humid Wednesday. Most of Kansas will stay in the 80s today and that is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Tonight looks quiet for a change, but a few storms may form along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. However, severe weather is not expected and most of us will stay dry.

As the warmer, muggy air moves back into the state on Thursday, isolated storms are possible, mainly across south-central and southeast Kansas. Otherwise temperatures will top-out in the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Get ready for long-lasting heat wave starting Friday when we climb into the triple digits. The Wichita area should stay around 100 degrees through the weekend and perhaps all next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy; cooler. Wind: N 10-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; isolated storms south of Wichita. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Few Evening Storms, then clearing. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Fri: High: 100. Low: 77. Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and hot.

Sat: High: 103. Low: 77. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: High: 100. Low: 76. More sun, wind, and heat.

Mon: High: 99. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98. Low: 76. Mostly sunny.

