Districts work toward individual reopening plans considering state directive

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced plans to issue an executive order delaying school start dates past Labor Day, it is now up to individual districts in the state to come up with their own plans for fall.

Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with district leaders across Kansas. Individual districts will now finalize their plans after the Kansas State Board of Education unanimously voted in approval of recommended guidelines.

Each district has to take the guidelines and late start date into consideration and individual plans could look different, depending on how COVID-19 has impacted a district’s community. Wichita, Haysville and Andover’s final plans will be published next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 20, 21, and 22) respectively. Those plans most likely will look much different than smaller, rural districts.

July 27 is a big day for final plans as Newton, Dodge City, Valley Center, El Dorado, Winfield and Circle expect to release that information to parents. On July 28, Ark City will make some key decisions for the year ahead, followed two days later with Garden City releasing its final plans.

On July 31, Goddard will let parents know what it plans to implement to keep students safe when its schools reopen. Each district said if the number of COVID-19 infections continues to climb in their areas, plans could change.

A couple of district leaders who spoke with Eyewitness News Wednesday said parents will have choices for their students to attend in-person classes, online classes, or a blend of the two. Parents will make those decisions before enrollment so schools can have a better idea of what to expect in the fall.

