Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

News

More signatures added to petition to keep Hays High mascot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Wu
Two petitions center around the debate to keep or to change the Hays High Indians mascot.

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

Latest News

News

Parents express mixed feelings about upcoming school year in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents express mixed feelings and opinions about the upcoming school year as individual districts work to finalize plans for reopening. Some don’t think it’s safe just yet for schools to reopen, others say their kids need social interaction and instruction from teachers in the classroom.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Child, police officer hurt in chase near Cheney

Updated: 2 hours ago
Child, police officer hurt in chase near Cheney

News

Kansas BOE releases draft of recommendations to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas BOE releases draft of recommendations to reopen schools

News

Kansas governor visits Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Laura Kelly toured Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City on Tuesday to thank frontline agricultural workers for successfully maintaining the food supply chain and feeding the state, the nation, and the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.