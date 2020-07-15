Advertisement

Five arrested for aggravated robbery, theft

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested five people on charges of aggravated robbery and theft after a disturbance with weapons call at a business in the 2700 block of N. Maize Road Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the business, they met a 42-year-old employee who said the five people came into the store and attempted to leave with more than $2,000 in merchandise without paying.

The employee tried to stop them as they were leaving, but he was sprayed with pepper spray.

With help from eyewitnesses, police were able to find the suspect vehicle at 13th and Tyler, and a second suspect vehicle at 17th and Tyler.

All five were arrested without further incident.

They are 20-year-old Kamirah Abbot of Wichita, 20-year-old Brynaysha Clark of Wichita, 26-year-old Cierra Hutton of Wichita, 18-year-old Lakia Clark of Wichita, and 18-year-old Timesha Collins of Wichita. They were all booked on charges of aggravated robbery and theft. Clark was also arrested on traffic charges and Abbot had an outstanding warrant.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

No one was hurt.

