Hospital coronavirus data to go to HHS before CDC, HHS confirms

(CNN) - Hospital data on coronavirus patients will no longer be sent straight to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS, which is the parent agency of the CDC, confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the New York Times.

HHS says the CDC’s database is inadequate to store and process the necessary information.

Four former CDC directors penned a Washington Post op-ed slamming the decision. They say it’s a political move at a time when the White House wants to reopen schools.

An internal CDC document obtained by the Times calls reopening schools in the fall the “highest risk” for the spread of the virus.

