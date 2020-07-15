Advertisement

Kansas State Fair to honor 2020 tickets in 2021

The fair board votes 8-5 not to cancel this year's event in Hutchinson
The fair board votes 8-5 not to cancel this year's event in Hutchinson(kwch)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you bought tickets for this year’s canceled Kansas State Fair, you should hold onto them. The fair said tickets for this year will be good for next year’s fair, set for Sept. 10-19 in Hutchinson.

“We are in the process of rescheduling all our Nex-Tech Wireless concerts and events for September 2021,” said the Fair’s Marketing Director Amy Bickel. “Your 2020 concert tickets will be good for next year.”

This includes any gate admission tickets, packages, food tickets and ride sheets purchased this year, Bickel said.

“We, too, will miss the butter sculptures, funnel cakes and pronto pups and most of all, we will miss you,” Bickel said. “The 2021 Kansas State Fair will be bigger better and will still be a place to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”

You can find further information about ticket refunds and what’s in store for next year on the Kansas State Fair’s website.

