TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

Red Balls: 17-24, White Balls: 16-20

(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-four; White Balls: sixteen, twenty)

06-26-55-56-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(six, twenty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million