KSHSAA delays restart plan after Gov. Kelly’s school delay announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - KSHSAA announced a delay in rolling out its guidance to restarting high school sports activities, after Governor Laura Kelly announced she would delay the start of school until after Labor Day. In a statement, KSHSAA says:

The KSHSAA believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall. This Friday (7/17) the KSHSAA had planned to distribute considerations and guidance for all fall activities to take place starting August 17. With the announcement today (7/15) from Governor Kelly, we will not release any information Friday. Rather we will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.

KSHSAA had planned to release guidance on Friday.

