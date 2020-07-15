Advertisement

Local healthcare leaders explain hospital-capacity concerns

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, an expressed concern with increased active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Sedgwick County is that if the county continues on its current trajectory with the virus, local hospitals could reach capacity in a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced that eight ICU beds were available. Hospitals want to clarify, it’s not a lack of beds that’s the main concern, it’s a lack of nurses.

“Obviously staffing is part of the idea of capacity, it’s not just a physical space, because you need the people to take care of patients,” said Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Samer Antonios.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital has plans in place in case Sedgwick County continues on its current trajectory. Part of that plan is potentially to recruit nurses from out of state.

“As you recall a couple of months ago when we didn’t have as many cases as other states, we had a lot of nurses go from Kansas to Michigan, Illinois, and New York, and they were able to assist,” Dr. Antonios said. “It’s part of the preparations and conversations we have.”

The plan also includes rearranging resources and space to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 patients. For example, St. Francis does have the ability to get more ventilators if needed. Hospitals have already started converting more rooms to COVID units.

“One of our ICU units is being utilized as a COVID-19 unit,” Dr. Antonios said. “This is not exactly new, but we have been seeing more patients in that unit recently.”

Dr. Antonios wanted to make it clear that plans are in place for hospitals to reach full capacity, but it’s important for people to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large crowds.

Wesley Medical Center officials said they’ve had plans in place since January which they’re starting to use. Those plans include a list of facilities or units in the hospital that can be transitioned into COVID units. Currently, Wesley has two COVID units available with two more units that can be converted.

