Advertisement

More signatures added to petition to keep Hays High mascot

A petition calls for a change to Hays High School's mascot
A petition calls for a change to Hays High School's mascot(kwch)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two petitions center around the debate to keep or to change the Hays High Indians mascot.

As of this evening, the counter petition has 3,073 signatures. The petition “To Keep the Hays High Mascot of the Indian,” was created by Cade Becker on June 28th.

Becker is an incoming sophomore at Hays High School.

The 15-year-old said in an interview with KWCH, “Our reason (for keeping the mascot) is because of how beautiful their culture was. And how strong and brave they were as people, and are as people. So in my opinion, I really want to keep this mascot. It’s a beautiful mascot and I don’t think we should lose it.”

Becker started the petition two days after the “Change Hays High Mascot!” petition was created by graduate, Delphine Burns.

In an interview last week, Burns said, “This is something I have been reflecting on since I graduated and I was involved in a lot of other activism when I was in school and never spoke out against the mascot, which I feel is racist.”

She added, “And I just know there are plenty of Native Americans that do not find it to be a positive representation. They find it to be a caricature of their culture.”

As of this evening, Burns’ petition has 2,277 signatures.

In a search for the two petitions on Change.org, only Burns’ petition is listed.

Becker said, “When I first saw that, I was honestly kind of mad, because I don’t understand why they should’ve done that.”

KWCH reached out to Change.org regarding the omission of Becker’s petition but have not received a response.

Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson said the Hays Board of Education hasn’t yet had a conversation about the issue but believes it’s important to listen and learn from those who may find offense with the high school’s mascot.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents express mixed feelings about upcoming school year in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents express mixed feelings and opinions about the upcoming school year as individual districts work to finalize plans for reopening. Some don’t think it’s safe just yet for schools to reopen, others say their kids need social interaction and instruction from teachers in the classroom.

News

Child, police officer hurt in chase near Cheney

Updated: 2 hours ago
Child, police officer hurt in chase near Cheney

News

Kansas BOE releases draft of recommendations to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas BOE releases draft of recommendations to reopen schools

News

Kansas governor visits Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Laura Kelly toured Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City on Tuesday to thank frontline agricultural workers for successfully maintaining the food supply chain and feeding the state, the nation, and the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Vaccine trial for COVID-19 beginning in Wichita area

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you live in Sedgwick, Butler, or Harvey counties, you may qualify to volunteer for clinical trials to combat COVID-19.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly visits Garden City feedlot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Garden City feedlot

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

News

Kansas mom reacts to returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kansas mom reacts to returning to school

News

Norton school district requiring adults to wear masks, recommending students do the same

Updated: 3 hours ago
As districts across Kansas work toward final reopening plans, the Norton school district Tuesday addressed part of its plan involving masks to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

News

Chronic wasting disease identified in captive cervid in NE Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a captive cervid herd in Osage County, Kansas.