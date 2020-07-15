Advertisement

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Vice President Joe Biden, talks about proposals to reduce gun violence, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

There is no evidence that the owners of these accounts were targeted themselves. Instead, the hacks appeared designed to lure their Twitter followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account. The Biden campaign, for instance, said that Twitter’s integrity team “locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet.”

Obama's office had no immediate comment.

In a tweet, Twitter noted only that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The San Francisco company said it is investigating and promised an update shortly. It did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The same bogus offer cropped up a second on Musk's account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world’s leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn’t from him. “This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing,” a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

___

AP political reporter Bill Barrow contributed to this article from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas implements changes to improve unemployment process

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Kansas Dept. of Labor gives updates on extended benefits and improvements to the filing process.

News

Kansas school districts to release plans to return next week

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kansas school districts to release plans next week on going back to school.

Sports

KSHSAA delays restart plan after Gov. Kelly’s school delay announcement

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Albracht
KSHSAA delays guidance on restart of high school sports and activities.

News

Wichita Public Schools prepared to ease back into new academic year

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wichita Public Schools will propose three learning options as prepares for classes in the fall.

News

Walmart donates $50,000 to help restore Wichita’s Dunbar Theater

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Walmart presented a $50,000 check to the Power Community Development Corporation (Power CDC) on Wednesday to support the Dunbar Theater restoration project in Wichita.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly delays reopening schools until after Labor Day

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Gov. Kelly delays reopening schools until after Labor Day

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to delay schools reopening until after Labor Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Department of Education released a draft of its recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall.

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

News

Kansas State Fair to honor 2020 tickets in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you bought tickets for this year’s canceled Kansas State Fair, you should hold onto them. The fair said tickets for this year will be good for next year’s fair, set for Sept. 10-19 in Hutchinson.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.