Parents express mixed feelings about upcoming school year in Kansas

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents express mixed feelings and opinions about the upcoming school year as individual districts work to finalize plans for reopening. Some don’t think it’s safe just yet for schools to reopen, others say their kids need social interaction and instruction from teachers in the classroom.

“Do my kids need to learn? Absolutely. There’s other options to learn, like online learning,” parent Shandi Vandolah said. “Do they need social interaction? Yes. they have Zoom to do that.”

Parent Mallory Young said the uncertainty makes her nervous.

“I’m nervous to see what they’re gonna do,” she said.

Kristy Lynn Sulivan is among the parents emphasizing the importance of a return to normal, or at least as close to it as districts can safely provide.

“They need normalcy. They need that routine of being able to go, and they have their teachers and see their friends and do those things,” she said.

Lanayah River is among Wichita area students who want to return to school. However, less than six months removed from a heart transplant, the incoming freshman might have to stay home due to certain medical conditions.

“I want to be able to go to school because last year, my last day was in January, and I haven’t been able to see all of my friends, and I also want to start high school in school and not at home,” she said.

Lanayah’s mother, Pamela Rivera said if in-person schooling happens, she hopes everyone will take precautions for not only themselves, for also for students like Lanayah.

“If everybody does their part and stays safe, and, you know, takes care of their own health, wears masks, things like that, it will be so much easier and so much more of a relief for us,” Pamela Rivera said.

