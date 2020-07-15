Advertisement

‘Lag of information’ cause for new deaths not being reported until mid-month says Sedgwick County manager

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has reported four new deaths from COVID-19, breaking a three week streak with no patients dying.

County Manager Tom Stolz said that the four new deaths have all happened since the beginning of the month - not since Monday. This is due to a “lag of information,” Stolz reported.

Sedgwick County is reporting 2,293 total cases, 74 more than yesterday, with 1,299 being active. 962 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

The county is seeing a positive testing rate of 10.6%, still higher than the state’s testing rate.

The county still only has eight ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients and 27 beds currently in use.

Statewide, Kansas is reporting 875 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,933. The state is still seeing an 8.7% testing rate.

The state is also reporting 50 new hospitalizations and 11 new deaths. The youngest person to die from the virus is 29-years-old, while the oldest was 99.

More young people are being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 – 17 hospitalizations are people between the ages of 0-9, and three being 10-17 years old.

Out of the 1,393 hospitalizations the state has seen, 948 have been categorized as discharged.

