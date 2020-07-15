Advertisement

Sedgwick County prepares for in-person voting for 2020 primary election

kwch
kwch(KWCH 12)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will open 84 polling locations for the primary election on Aug. 4.

The county is expecting a strong voter turnout during early voting and the day of the primary election.

An increase in voter registration and added polling places has created more of a need for polling workers.

After the county put out a call for help due to a shortage of polling workers, the county received an influx of applications that need to be processed, however, poll workers continue to cancel. The county plans on continuing to recruit to make up for cancellations.

Early voting will being July 20.

The county is encouraging voters to practice social distancing while they are in line. Voting machines will be placed six feet apart, however, some locations may not allow for that.

The county said that the voting process will be as close to touchless as possible and professional cleaning services will be cleaning polling places on the primary election day.

Election workers will wear personal protective equipment.

